Bakers and Bakers - Sweet Stories and Famous Places

Flavors Bakery & Homemade Ice Cream .
Flavors Bakery & Homemade Ice Cream .(wbrc)
By Fred Hunter
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We always start out bright and early on our weekly visits with you and this week is no different as we savor the flavor at Flavors Bakery & Homemade Ice Cream .

Flavors Bakery & Homemade Ice Cream .
Flavors Bakery & Homemade Ice Cream .(wbrc)
Baker The Book Binder.
Baker The Book Binder.(wbrc)

Then at the end of a long day you might want to curl up with a good book and we’ll show you a man who deals in really old books when we visit Baker The Book Binder.

Hewett's Honey Farm
Hewett's Honey Farm(wbrc)

Then, you’ll " bee” making yourself right at home when we get ready to raid the hives for some fresh local honey at Hewett’s Honey Farm and we’ll swing open The Vault to visit the home of one of our state’s most enduring icons as we take you to Ivy Green Helen Keller Birthplace.

So, join us bright and early Saturday morning at 5:30 on WSFA-TV Montgomery or Sunday morning at 4:30 on WBRC FOX6 News Birmingham. Share part of your weekend with us. It’s the Absolutely Alabama Way to start the day.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

