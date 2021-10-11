20-year-old Birmingham man shot and killed

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham man died this weekend after he was shot behind the wheel of a car.

According to the medical examiner, 20-year-old Christian Deon Raspberry was driving in the 4100 block of 41st Avenue North in Birmingham around 2:30 p.m. Sunday when he was shot. He crashed the vehicle into several parked cars and died on the scene.

His death in being investigated as a homicide.

Please check back for updates.

