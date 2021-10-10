LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Sheriff: Injured deputy ‘on life support’ in Arizona; manhunt underway

A manhunt is underway in Maricopa County, Arizona, for 30-year-old Clinton Hurley, a man wanted...
A manhunt is underway in Maricopa County, Arizona, for 30-year-old Clinton Hurley, a man wanted on felony charges who injured a deputy and escaped in his car, the sheriff said.(Arizona Department of Corrections via CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 8:25 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (AP) — The sheriff for metro Phoenix said a manhunt was underway Saturday for a suspect who escaped after allegedly attacking and critically injuring a sheriff’s deputy who was processing the arrested man at a sheriff’s substation.

Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone said the injured deputy was in critical condition at a hospital, where he was taken after another deputy found him unconscious and bleeding from his face.

Penzone said the injured deputy was on life support. His identity wasn’t released.

The sheriff identified the suspect as 30-year-old Clinton Hurley and said Hurley had been sought on felony warrants and is considered armed and dangerous.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northbound traffic is delayed for miles, as seen from this ALDOT camera, located at mile marker...
Road rage with off-duty officer reportedly started I-65 chase, standoff near Clanton
Zachery mug
Former Auburn football player, Randolph Co. School District employee arrested for sex acts with student
Police tape has been placed around Bama gas station on Center Point Parkway.
Shooting victim dies at Center Point gas station, man charged with capital murder
2 women killed in accident on I-459
UPDATE: 2 women killed in accident on I-459 NB identified
Lindsay Sara Bland, 31.
UPDATE: Woman arrested for reckless manslaughter after man struck, killed while sitting in road

Latest News

Birmingham Fire crews are battling a fire at a former daycare building in north Birmingham.
Crews battling fire in north Birmingham
Officials say many teachers say they don’t feel as safe when masks aren’t required, because...
Teachers unions say educators still split on masking in schools
Raymond T. Odierno, a retired Army general who commanded American and coalition forces in Iraq...
Army general who commanded in Iraq dies of cancer at age 67
A missing 3-year-old has been found alive in the woods four days after walking away from his...
3-year-old boy missing for 4 days in Texas found healthy
Birmingham Fire crews are currently on the scene of a hazmat situation.
Fire crews working hazmat situation in Birmingham