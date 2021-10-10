FIRST ALERT: Still dry for the rest of the weekend with unreasonably high temps

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We are expecting several days this week of dry weather with our temperatures unseasonably warm, with mid to upper 80s expected through Friday. Average highs are in the upper 70s for this time of the year.

We do see a little bit of patchy fog out there this morning, but it’s not as thick and widespread as it was a couple of mornings ago.

Our temps this morning are a little bit warmer than they were at this time yesterday morning. Most of us are in the 60s, while average lows for this time of the year are in the upper 50s.

AccuTrack Radar shows a dry sweep to get the day started, and as I mentioned it will likely remain dry for several days.

Across the southeast, we are seeing dry conditions for most.

There is a disturbance—a tropical wave off the east coast which continues to bring potential rainfall to the Carolinas.

Our tropical update shows this system has a 50-percent chance of forming into a tropical depression or tropical storm within the next 48-hours.

The Next 24 Hours shows just what Wes was talking about last night…temps getting into the low to mid-80s by noontime today…and highs making it into the mid to upper 80s. Some places into west Alabama could even see highs in the low 90s today.

Our extended forecast shows variably cloudy skies out there this week.

Monday night we see a narrow ribbon of rain poised to move through our state, but as we fast forward the model into Tuesday it appears our dry air causes that rain to dissipate.

It’s not until Friday evening that we see a decent chance of showers across the southeast and throughout Alabama.

As we fast forward into Saturday morning most of those showers appear to move off to our east.

Our extended First Alert forecast shows cooler air moving in on Saturday, with highs dropping into the mid 70s. It’s still a long way out—but yes it looks like that Fall air is finally set to arrive this coming weekend.

