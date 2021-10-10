LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Cincinnati Zoo sloth delivers stillborn

Lightning the sloth delivered a stillborn Sunday.
Lightning the sloth delivered a stillborn Sunday.(Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden)
By Natalya Daoud
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -After months of anticipation, the Cincinnati Zoo announced that one of their sloths delivered a stillborn baby Sunday.

The devastating news came after zoo officials reported that Lightning did very well during the pregnancy, and the baby had a heartbeat visible on several ultrasounds.

“With any pending birth, we prepare for all possible scenarios,” Cincinnati Zoo’s Director of Animal Science and Strategy David Orban said. “We knew this could happen but had no indication that it would. With months of preparation from our zookeepers, curators, veterinary team, neonate specialist, nutritionist, and Zoo volunteer observers, we all felt ready to go and were looking forward to welcoming a healthy baby.”

Lightning would have been a first-time mother, and the zoo would have had their first sloth baby.

Animal care providers are working to ensure that Lightning stays healthy and comfortable during this difficult time.

She is staying at the Zoo’s Animal Ambassador Center, where she was for most of the pregnancy. Lightning will remain there and eventually be reunited with Moe, her 22-year-old companion.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

10/9/21 MFB Alabama vs Texas A&M Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) Photo by Kent Gidley
Alabama falls to 5th in USA TODAY Coaches poll
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said 26-year-old Officer Dylan Harrison was fatally shot...
Georgia police officer gunned down during 1st shift
SOURCE: Alabama Athletics - Alabama football practice
POLL ALERT: Georgia is No. 1 during regular season for first time since 1982
Crews are investigating after a car crashed into a building in Hoover.
Car crashes into building in Hoover
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says a man was killed after a single vehicle wreck early...
Person killed in wreck on Warrior Jasper Road

Latest News

Floodwater repairs and solutions
Homeowners still working to clean up after Wednesday night’s flooding
First Alert Weather
First Alert for morning fog, unseasonably warm daytime temperatures, and isolated storms by Tuesday
Disruptive behavior in class
Teachers say kids social skills aren’t at the same level as before the pandemic
Floodwater repairs and solutions
Floodwater repairs and solutions
Disruptive behavior in class
Disruptive behavior in class