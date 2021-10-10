Alabama suffers loss at Texas A&M, lose 19-game winning streak

COLLEGE STATION, TX (WBRC) - The top ranked Crimson Tide are stunned at College Station, as Texas A&M upsets Alabama on a last second field goal to win 41-38.

Alabama trailed for the first time the season when the Aggies scored a field goal on the first drive of the game. After Alabama scored a touchdown to take a 7-3 lead, the Aggies went to score 14 unanswered points, to take a 17-7 lead. The Tide would later bring the game within seven points after a Will Reichard field goal, but Texas A&M would score another touchdown, giving them a 24-10 lead at halftime.

After the Tide punted in their first drive of the second half, Alabama cut Texas A&M’s lead in half after receiver JaCorey Brooks blocked a punt, recovered by linebacker King Mwikuta for a touchdown. On the next play, Aggies kick returner Devon Achane returned a kick for 96 yards for a touchdown, giving the Aggies a 14 point lead once again.

The Tide offense rallied back in the second half, with quarterback Bryce Young throwing a touchdown to wide receiver Jameson Williams to cut the Aggies lead to 31-24. After two field goals by Reichard on the next two drives, Alabama scored on another Young touchdown to Williams, giving the Tide a 38-31 lead with five minutes left in the game.

The Aggies drove back down the field, with quarterback Zach Calzada connecting with wide receiver Ainias Smith on a 25 yard touchdown to tie the game. After an Alabama punt on the next drive, the Aggies drove down the field, with kicker Seth Small kicking a 28-yard field goal as time expired to give Texas A&M the upset win.

This ends Alabama’s 19 game winning streak, and this is the first game coach Nick Saban has lost to one of his former assistants (Jimbo Fisher). Alabama will travel to Starkville next week to face the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

