LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Alabama man convicted in 2018 shooting death of his sister

(AP GraphicsBank)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - A jury has convicted an Alabama man in the 2018 shooting death of his sister and wounding of her boyfriend and teenaged son.

A Jefferson County jury on Friday found 46-year-old Clifford Stutson, of Birmingham, guilty of murder in the slaying of 40-year-old Dakisha Stutson.

He was also convicted of attempted murder in the shooting of the victim’s boyfriend, Antwon Tremaine Charles, and her son, 18-year-old Travon Stutson.

The deadly shooting happened in the predawn hours of July 17, 2018. The verdict carries a mandatory life without parole sentence.

Jefferson County Circuit Judge Stephen Wallace has not yet set a sentencing date.

Most Read

Northbound traffic is delayed for miles, as seen from this ALDOT camera, located at mile marker...
Road rage with off-duty officer reportedly started I-65 chase, standoff near Clanton
Birmingham Fire crews are currently on the scene of a hazmat situation.
Fire crews working hazmat situation in Birmingham
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said 26-year-old Officer Dylan Harrison was fatally shot...
Georgia police officer gunned down during 1st shift
Lindsay Sara Bland, 31.
UPDATE: Woman arrested for reckless manslaughter after man struck, killed while sitting in road
We’re learning more tonight about 23-year-old Myles Butler, the young man who was swept away by...
YMCA mourns the loss of 23-year-old Myles Butler

Latest News

10/9/21 MFB Alabama vs Texas A&M Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) Photo by Kent Gidley
Alabama falls to 5th in USA TODAY Coaches poll
UAB defeats FAU 31-14
UAB beats FAU for first win at Protective Stadium
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency issued an emergency missing child alert.
Missing Montgomery 14-year-old located
Coach Bill Clark speaks to media after FAU win