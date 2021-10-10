LawCall
Alabama falls to 5th in USA TODAY Coaches poll

10/9/21 MFB Alabama vs Texas A&M Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) Photo by Kent Gidley
10/9/21 MFB Alabama vs Texas A&M Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) Photo by Kent Gidley(Kent Gidley | Crimson Tide Photos / UA Athletics)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama fell from No. 1 to No. 5 in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll Sunday.

Georgia moved into the top spot.

The poll is conducted weekly throughout the regular season using a panel of 65 head coaches at Football Bowl Subdivision schools.

The rankings:

1. Georgia

2. Iowa

3. Oklahoma

4. Cincinnati

5. Alabama

The Crimson Tide was stunned at College Station Saturday night, as Texas A&M upset Alabama on a last second field goal to win 41-38.

Alabama trailed for the first time this season when the Aggies scored a field goal on the first drive of the game.

Alabama faces off against Mississippi State on Saturday, October 16. Kickoff is set for 6:00 p.m.

