Aileen Charles kickin’ it for Northridge High School

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Aileen Charles stands 5-foot 8-inches tall. She kicks field goals at Northridge High School and has been doing that job since the 2019 season when she was a tenth grader.

Now a senior, she is still booting field goals for the Jaguars and having a ball. Check out some of the video from this 2021 game against Hueytown followed by a 2019 highlight against Mountain Brook.

