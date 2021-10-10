LawCall
Aileen Charles kickin’ it for Northridge High School

By Sheldon Haygood
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Aileen Charles stands 5-foot 8-inches tall. She kicks field goals at Northridge High School and has been doing that job since the 2019 season when she was a tenth grader.

Now a senior, she is still booting field goals for the Jaguars and having a ball. Check out some of the video from this 2021 game against Hueytown followed by a 2019 highlight against Mountain Brook.



Aileen Charles kickin' it at Northridge High School
