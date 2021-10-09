YMCA mourns the loss of 23-year-old Myles Butler

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re learning more about 23-year-old Myles Butler, the young man who was swept away by floodwaters at Riverchase, along with his girlfriend Wednesday night.

Myles worked at the YMCA Youth Center. It was his very first job as an adult. One of his co-workers said he was the life and breath of this community, and they are heartbroken to hear about his passing.

Executive Director for the YMCA Youth Center, Terri Harvill, says Myles was the epitome of what any teacher, or youth development director could possibly be.

Harvill said Myles had been coming to the “Y” since he was about 8-years-old and said he knew way back then that he wanted to work there when he grew up because of the positive impact the adults there had on him. Harvill said Myles was always caring and understanding and was the counselor all the kids wanted to be around because he was a big kid at heart. She said there was never a bad day when Myles was around, and you always knew when he arrived for work because he was always playing music using it to set the tone for the children.

Harvill said Myles wasn’t just a YMCA product, but he embodied everything the program aims to be.

“He made every effort to make sure that every child had an opportunity to have a positive adult in their life. He wanted to make sure that children knew that somebody loved them. Some people would say that Myles’ life was not complete because it ended so abruptly and it ended so soon, but I would dare to say that his life was complete because he lived it well, and he lived it on purpose every single day giving back to the children, which is what he was purposed to do,” Harvill said.

Harvill said Myles’ passing is one of the hardest things she’s ever experienced. She said he touched thousands of lives in a positive way.

Myles leaves behinds a one-year-old daughter. Her mother, 23-year-old, Latin Marie Hill, also passed away in those floodwaters on Wednesday night.

Family and friends have set up a GoFundMe account. If you like to donate, click here.

