HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Hoover says water has caused the tornado sirens to malfunction.

Officials says water has “intruded” the siren control board, causing them to sound. Officials say they’ve notified the Jefferson County EMA and are trying to silence the sirens.

There is no severe weather threat to the area.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.