UAB beats FAU for first win at Protective Stadium

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB defeated Florida Atlantic University 31 to 14 on Saturday, to capture it’s first win inside their new home, Protective Stadium.

UAB’s defense had a big day with three interceptions including a 100-plus yard pick six by Grayson Cash. The Blazers defense held the Owls scoreless in the second half. Alex Wright led the Blazers with seven tackles and two sacks.

Quarterback Dylan Hopkins went 13 of 24 for 173 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for one.

UAB improves to 4-2 overall and 2-0 in Conference USA. The Blazers will now head to Southern Miss next week for another conference showdown.

