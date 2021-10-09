LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

No. 18 Auburn falls to No. 2 Georgia 34-10

Auburn quarterback Bo Nix (10) tries to elude the pressure from Georgia linebacker Robert Beal...
Auburn quarterback Bo Nix (10) tries to elude the pressure from Georgia linebacker Robert Beal Jr. (33) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)(Butch Dill | AP)
By Liz Newton
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - In the 126th meeting of the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry, the Auburn Tigers fell to the Georgia Bulldogs.

This is Auburn’s fifth-straight loss to the Bulldogs.

Bo Nix and the Tigers offense ended the day with 318 total yards. Nix finished with 217 passing yards.

The Tigers get on the board first with a 24-yard field goal from Anders Carlson.

With 2:55 left in the first quarter, the Bulldogs answer with a 23-yard field goal from Jack Podlesny

Auburn and Georgia were tied up 3-3 going into the second quarter.

Georgia starts off the second quarter getting the first touchdown. Zamir White takes the ball one-yard for the score.

With 9:10 left in the second quarter, the Bulldogs strike again. Stetson Bennett finds Adonai Mitchell for the three-yard touchdown.

The Bulldogs had the lead 17-3 going into halftime.

With 6:01 left in the third, Bennett connects with Ladd McConkey for the 60-yard touchdown to extend Georgia’s lead.

But the Tigers answer with just over four minutes left in the quarter. Tank Bigsby takes the ball six-yards for the Auburn score.

The Bulldogs had the lead 24-10 going into the fourth quarter.

With eight seconds into the fourth quarter, the Bulldogs add more points to the board with a 21-yard field goal.

Georgia extends their lead with 7:11 left in the game. Zamir White takes the ball 10-yards for the touchdown.

The Bulldogs win the game 34-10.

Georgia’s offense would finish with 432 total yards.

The Tigers fall 4-2 in the season. They’ll head to Arkansas to take on the Razorbacks with kickoff set for 11 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northbound traffic is delayed for miles, as seen from this ALDOT camera, located at mile marker...
Road rage with off-duty officer reportedly started I-65 chase, standoff near Clanton
Zachery mug
Former Auburn football player, Randolph Co. School District employee arrested for sex acts with student
Police tape has been placed around Bama gas station on Center Point Parkway.
Shooting victim dies at Center Point gas station, man charged with capital murder
2 women killed in accident on I-459
UPDATE: 2 women killed in accident on I-459 NB identified
Lindsay Sara Bland, 31.
UPDATE: Woman arrested for reckless manslaughter after man struck, killed while sitting in road

Latest News

UAB defeats FAU 31-14
UAB beats FAU for first win at Protective Stadium
Morehouse Tuskegee Classic presented by the City of Birmingham and Alabama Power
Morehouse Tuskegee Classic presented by the City of Birmingham and Alabama Power
Fans excited for Protective Stadium
Fans think new Protective Stadium will bring life to the city
Auburn quarterback Bo Nix (10) throws against LSU in the first half during an NCAA football...
Auburn comes out with win against LSU