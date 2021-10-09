No. 18 Auburn falls to No. 2 Georgia 34-10

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - In the 126th meeting of the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry, the Auburn Tigers fell to the Georgia Bulldogs.

This is Auburn’s fifth-straight loss to the Bulldogs.

Bo Nix and the Tigers offense ended the day with 318 total yards. Nix finished with 217 passing yards.

The Tigers get on the board first with a 24-yard field goal from Anders Carlson.

With 2:55 left in the first quarter, the Bulldogs answer with a 23-yard field goal from Jack Podlesny

Auburn and Georgia were tied up 3-3 going into the second quarter.

Georgia starts off the second quarter getting the first touchdown. Zamir White takes the ball one-yard for the score.

With 9:10 left in the second quarter, the Bulldogs strike again. Stetson Bennett finds Adonai Mitchell for the three-yard touchdown.

The Bulldogs had the lead 17-3 going into halftime.

With 6:01 left in the third, Bennett connects with Ladd McConkey for the 60-yard touchdown to extend Georgia’s lead.

But the Tigers answer with just over four minutes left in the quarter. Tank Bigsby takes the ball six-yards for the Auburn score.

The Bulldogs had the lead 24-10 going into the fourth quarter.

With eight seconds into the fourth quarter, the Bulldogs add more points to the board with a 21-yard field goal.

Georgia extends their lead with 7:11 left in the game. Zamir White takes the ball 10-yards for the touchdown.

The Bulldogs win the game 34-10.

Georgia’s offense would finish with 432 total yards.

The Tigers fall 4-2 in the season. They’ll head to Arkansas to take on the Razorbacks with kickoff set for 11 a.m.

