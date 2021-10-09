LawCall
Harris says vaccines for children likely within weeks

(WKYT)
By Cassie Fambro
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Pfizer has finally requested the government’s permission to OK shots for children between 5 an 11, and that’s a relief to state health officials.

Dr. Scott Harris has remarked on his deep concern for school aged children multiple times recently, including Friday.

Dr. Harris has said he still supports universal masking in schools, but knows many school districts are doing away with them as as cases decline. He wants to reiterate that children are still at risk of COVID and they can suffer long-hauler symptoms as well as other health effects even months after contracting the virus.

The Pfizer decision to allow vaccinations in younger children would significantly reduce the spread of the virus, and it’s something Dr. Harris hopes parents talk to their pediatricians about within the coming weeks as federal officials go through the approval process.

“We’ll know more about that sometime toward the end of the month and it’s certainly very possible we could have a vaccine for all kids 5 and up by early November, we think that’s very likely in fact,” said Harris.

After the FDA makes their decision, it then goes to the CDC and could get that full recommendation soon.

