FIRST ALERT: Dry weekend with above average temperatures

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We made it to Saturday and it’s another exciting football weekend. I’ll have the football forecasts coming up a little later.

Dry weather is expected this weekend, with above average temperatures…and the tropics are remaining relatively quiet—except for a disturbance we will visit along the east coast in just a bit.

We are starting out with some patchy fog in a few areas this morning but it’s not widespread and we don’t have a Dense Fog Advisory issued.

Most of our live cameras are showing clear skies and our temps are starting out in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Radar looks like it’s going to get lonely over the next few days.

The next 24 hours is showing mostly sunny skies, with temps topping out in the mid-80s.

If you’re headed to the Oak Grove Fall Festival the temps are ranging in the low 70s to low 80s.

Sunday morning’s conditions also show mostly clear skies, with temps a little warmer—in the low to mid 60s.

While an average high for this time of the year is about 79 degrees, our temps this week are forecast to make it into the mid to upper 80s.

It looks mostly dry this coming week, with variably cloudy skies. Next Saturday, however, an approaching cold front could give us a good chance of rain Friday night into Saturday.

After the rain we may finally experience some cooler Fall air.

To that disturbance off the east coast it now has a 40% chance of forming into either a tropical depression or tropical storm within the next 48-hours.

Our extended First Alert forecast shows those highs in the mid to upper 80s this coming week, and lows in the mid to upper 60s…and a slight chance of showers here and there—but not much.

