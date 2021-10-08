LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Woman stabbed at surgery center in Missouri

Police looking for suspect
Police looking for suspect(KY3)
By KY3 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KYTV/Gray News) - The Mercy Surgery Center was placed on lockdown Friday after a woman was stabbed in a stairwell.

It happened just after 7 a.m. Friday, KYTV reported.

Mercy’s Sony Kullmann says the woman is an employee. And police say she was in a relationship with the man believed responsible.

He left the scene and remains at large. Police don’t believe the victim’s injuries to be life-threatening.

Mercy’s nearby main hospital was also put on lockdown but has reopened.

The surgery center remains closed, and patients who are scheduled to be in the building will either be rescheduled or sent elsewhere, the company said in a tweet.

Copyright 2021 KYTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hoover rescue working to locate vehicle with 2 occupants swept away in flood waters
Bodies of two 23 year olds recovered after their car was swept away by floodwaters in Hoover
2 women killed in accident on I-459
UPDATE: 2 women killed in accident on I-459 NB identified
Vehicle involved in Wednesday's flash flooding death of a 4-year-old
Two deaths reported following flash flooding in Marshall County
BFRS crews, BPD officers save woman from car in floodwaters
Woman pulled from floodwaters, revived in Birmingham
One person shot in Fairfield
Toddler shot in Fairfield

Latest News

A police officer in Arkansas put his training and instincts as a dad to the test when he...
Rookie officer saves newborn from choking
BFRS crews, BPD officers save woman from car in floodwaters
Woman pulled from floodwaters, revived in Birmingham
In this June 22, 2016, file photo, the "House on Fire" ruins are shown in Mule Canyon, near...
Biden to restore 3 national monuments cut by Trump
The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman as 49-year-old Diane E. Parks.
Woman hit, killed by car in north Birmingham; another person injured