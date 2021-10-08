LawCall
Woman hit, killed by car in north Birmingham; another person injured

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman as 49-year-old Diane E. Parks.
The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman as 49-year-old Diane E. Parks.(Gray Media)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham woman was hit and killed by a car Thursday night.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman as 49-year-old Diane E. Parks.

The accident happened around 10:40 p.m. in the 2500 block of 16th Street North.

Authorities say Parks was one of two pedestrians hit by a Toyota Camry when they stepped out into the road from between two parked vehicles. The condition of the second person was not made available.

The cause and circumstances surrounding the death are being investigated by the Birmingham Police Department.

