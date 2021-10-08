LawCall
What to do after your car floods

By Cassie Fambro
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Many cars were impacted by the flooding across central Alabama on Wednesday night, so what should you do if your car was affected? Whether you were behind the wheel or safe at home when your car flooded, it depends on the type of insurance you have.

Waters rushed over local roads, taking some people by surprise. Flood experts, like Chris Greene at the Flood Insurance Guru, were up late Wednesday night talking to flood victims like these.

“I was working with them until about two o’clock this morning,” said Greene.

Greene says several of those calls were for submerged vehicles, and what to do next.

“Reach out to the insurance company, because it’s very similar to theft coverage, in most situations flood damage falls under what’s called comprehensive coverage,” said Greene.

If you don’t have comprehensive coverage, you might not be covered at all.

“We always tell people take pictures of everything,” said Greene.

As the waters recede, what’s left behind can be critical for your insurance claim process.

“Where the water was at in your vehicle, take pictures of that so when the insurance adjuster looks at it, you have some kind of documentation to show them where the water was at.”

Even if you only got a minimal amount of water, there’s reason to be worried.

“It’s not even the mechanical damage that I’ve seen, it’s the electrical damage.”

That can create problems down the road, so he advises getting the car checked out.

In the event of future flooding events, move your car to high ground, and if you’re driving, turn around instead of going through deep water.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

