UPDATE: Third victim dies after head-on collision

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: Authorities say a third person injured in a head-on collision has died.

Police say 35-year-old Mary Hagadorn passed away Thursday morning at DCH Regional Medical Center.

The driver of the Nissan Sentra is still hospitalized at UAB. Although his injuries are serious, he is expected to survive.

UPDATE: Tuscaloosa Police have identified two people killed in a car accident early Thursday morning.

The occupants of the Chevrolet S10 who were killed have been identified as Marty Dale Green, 40, and Ashley Denise Stewart, 35, both of Northport. Officers said the surviving crash victims remain hospitalized as of Friday morning.

ORIGINAL: Two people were killed and two others injured in an early morning car crash on Wildwood Trace and University Boulevard East.

According to the Tuscaloosa Police Department, shortly before 3 a.m., a man driving a white sedan crossed the centerline and collided with a pickup truck occupied by three people. The man and woman in the truck were killed immediately. A female passenger was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

Police say the deceased have been identified as a 40-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman, both from Northport. A 35-year-old woman from Tuscaloosa County remains in critical condition at DCH Thursday afternoon.

The driver of the Nissan Sentra was a 33-year-old Tuscaloosa man. He was also transported to DCH, then UAB and treated for injuries.

University Boulevard East between Bama Salvage and Bee Branch Road was closed from 3 a.m. until 8:30 a.m.

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.