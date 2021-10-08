Suspect arrested after stray bullet hits 11-year-old in Villages at Roll Hill shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A suspect was arrested Thursday in connection with a shooting that injured an 11-year-old in the Villages of Roll Hill.

Elijah Terry, 20, had a bond set at $40,000 for felonious assault and improperly discharging a firearm, according to the Hamilton County Municipal Court.

On Sept. 22, Terry allegedly shot the gun that led to an 11-year-old boy being hit by a stray bullet, court documents said.

Police say the 11-year-old was playing video games in his bedroom when the shooting started outside his home.

One of the bullets hit the boy’s leg.

The officer at the scene applied a tourniquet on the boy’s leg as they waited for medical teams to arrive, according to police.

The boy went to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center and was later released.

Elijah Terry (Hamilton County Municipal Court)

Terry is scheduled to be back in court on Oct. 18.

