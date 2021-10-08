Sanitary sewer line damaged in Hoover, public should avoid part of Patton Creek

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County leaders asked the public to avoid contact with Patton Creek from I-65 to where it enters the Cahaba River, and the Cahaba River from Patton Creek to Shelby County Road 52.

The extremely heavy rains in the Hoover area have damaged a sanitary sewer line near Patton Creek, creating a sewer overflow in the area.

The County is aware of the issue and repair efforts are underway to stop the overflow as quickly as possible.

This is video of the flooding at some townhomes in the Patton Creek area:

