Police presence at Center Point gas station as deputies search for suspect in death investigation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies are at the scene of a gas station in Center Point Friday morning, working to locate a suspect in a death investigation according to the sheriff’s office.

Police tape has been placed around Bama gas station on Center Point Parkway.

Officials say the homicide did not occur there but that they are looking for a suspect.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

