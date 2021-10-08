LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Police presence at Center Point gas station as deputies search for suspect in death investigation

Police tape has been placed around Bama gas station on Center Point Parkway.
Police tape has been placed around Bama gas station on Center Point Parkway.(wbrc)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 7:14 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies are at the scene of a gas station in Center Point Friday morning, working to locate a suspect in a death investigation according to the sheriff’s office.

Police tape has been placed around Bama gas station on Center Point Parkway.

Officials say the homicide did not occur there but that they are looking for a suspect.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hoover rescue working to locate vehicle with 2 occupants swept away in flood waters
Bodies of two 23 year olds recovered after their car was swept away by floodwaters in Hoover
2 women killed in accident on I-459
2 women killed in accident on I-459 NB
Vehicle involved in Wednesday's flash flooding death of a 4-year-old
Two deaths reported following flash flooding in Marshall County
BFRS crews, BPD officers save woman from car in floodwaters
Woman pulled from floodwaters, revived in Birmingham
One person shot in Fairfield
Toddler shot in Fairfield

Latest News

Many cars were impacted by the flooding across central Alabama on Wednesday night, so what...
What to do after your car floods
Jefferson County EMA Director Jim Coker said each city in the county is working to assess how...
Jefferson County EMA working to assess flood damage
Remembering A&M alum Jelani Day
Remembering A&M alum Jelani Day
White van swept away in Arab flood waters.
Local man explains how he tried to rescue passengers in deadly Arab flooding