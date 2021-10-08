LawCall
Pelham man has second thoughts about living in his neighborhood following flooding

By Chasity Maxie
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s been a long day for many in Pelham who’ve been dealing with flooding across the area.

But cleaning up and drying out from Wednesday night’s flooding has been the common theme.

Eli Sargent has been at it all day. He was at work when water from the creek behind his home started inching toward the back yard.

Sargent got a call from his wife around 8 p.m. saying the water was at the patio.

She wanted to move her car, but the front end was already underwater, and it didn’t take long for the whole car to be submerged.

Then the water started flowing into the house.

Sargent said they’ve had issues with flooding before in the year and a few months they’ve been living there, but it’s never been this bad.

Now he’s having second thoughts about living in the area.

“Beautiful home. Love the creek. Man, when the sun’s coming down through the trees, it’ll catch your heart, but after this, I don’t know if we can go through this another time. You can see that water has not gone back to its normal state so, we’ll see how that goes. We may have to go through it again tonight, but after that, yeah…we may be thinking about relocating a little bit,” Sargent said.

He explained crews worked through the night to get power restored to homes that were in the dark and advises anyone who lives near a creek to get flood insurance, which he’s thankful to have.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

