Pelham man feared his home would be washed out by flooding

PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Those living in the Green Park South Neighborhood in Pelham spent the day cleaning up after major flooding in the area Wednesday night.

Wilfredo Delgado has been living at the mobile home community for about 10 years.

He said he couldn’t believe how much water rushed into the community Wednesday night and was scared his home was going to be washed away.

It all started around 9 p.m. and Delgado said the water didn’t recede until about 5 a.m. Thursday morning.

The streets were pretty dry by 11:30 Thursday morning, but the damage had already been done.

You could see neighbors cleaning up around their homes and trying to get water out of their cars.

Delgado said it’s going to cost about $1,200 to get his car fixed, and the flooding damaged the skirting around his home.

He said he’d never seen anything like this before.

“Last night, it was all the way up to the porch, all this…all the way down to the street. All the garbage cans were gone, and the garbage bags floating over the water and all this. We had state police over here, we had fire fighters, boats and all that, and people…they were walking in the street like they were in the beach,” Delgado explained.

He said he’s thankful that the water didn’t cause any damage inside his home, and he had some advice for anyone who may ever face flooding in their area.

He said heed the warnings, don’t stay in your house as the water is rising because you could become trapped, and try to move your cars to higher ground as soon as possible.

