Pelham family drying out after heavy rains cause flooding

PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Much of Pelham was under water Wednesday night after significant rain fell over the city.

Angelyn Huguley and her family moved to the area back in April, and she said she’s never seen anything like this.

Huguley’s back yard faces a creek.

She said it’s known to swell during heaving downpours, so they were keeping an eye on it all day.

She put the kids to bed, and says it wasn’t until around 9 o’clock that she noticed how high the water was getting.

Huguley said the water kept inching up, creeping closer to her property.

That’s when she and her husband started moving sentimental items upstairs knowing it wouldn’t be long before the water rushed into the house.

“And then all of the sudden, it started coming under the door, and then like a silly person, I grab all of the towels in the house and I’m trying to stuff them, but it’s not working, and at one point he had measured, and it was 17 inches and a half hour later, it was at 24 inches, and it ended up being…I don’t know…four and a half feet deep in our basement,” Huguley said.

She said a neighbor just a few doors down had to be rescued from their home on a boat because the water had covered their front door.

She’s grateful for flood insurance and said they’re waiting on a claims adjuster to come out and look at the damage.

She said things can always be replaced and she’s just thankful no one got hurt.

