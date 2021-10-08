LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Pelham family drying out after heavy rains cause flooding

Much of Pelham was under water Wednesday night after significant rain fell over the...
Much of Pelham was under water Wednesday night after significant rain fell over the city. Angelyn Huguley and her family moved to the area back in April, and she said she’s never seen anything like this.(WBRC)
By Chasity Maxie
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 7:32 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Much of Pelham was under water Wednesday night after significant rain fell over the city.

Angelyn Huguley and her family moved to the area back in April, and she said she’s never seen anything like this.

Huguley’s back yard faces a creek.

She said it’s known to swell during heaving downpours, so they were keeping an eye on it all day.

She put the kids to bed, and says it wasn’t until around 9 o’clock that she noticed how high the water was getting.

Huguley said the water kept inching up, creeping closer to her property.

That’s when she and her husband started moving sentimental items upstairs knowing it wouldn’t be long before the water rushed into the house.

“And then all of the sudden, it started coming under the door, and then like a silly person, I grab all of the towels in the house and I’m trying to stuff them, but it’s not working, and at one point he had measured, and it was 17 inches and a half hour later, it was at 24 inches, and it ended up being…I don’t know…four and a half feet deep in our basement,” Huguley said.

She said a neighbor just a few doors down had to be rescued from their home on a boat because the water had covered their front door.

She’s grateful for flood insurance and said they’re waiting on a claims adjuster to come out and look at the damage.

She said things can always be replaced and she’s just thankful no one got hurt.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hoover rescue working to locate vehicle with 2 occupants swept away in flood waters
Bodies of two 23 year olds recovered after their car was swept away by floodwaters in Hoover
Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old mother of two, died from what her obituary says was...
Mother of 2 dies from blood clots after getting COVID-19 vaccine
Tornado watch issued for several counties through 10PM
Flash flooding in parts of the area, chance for rain and storms continues overnight
‘I am Brittany Renee Williams’: Woman says she has DNA to prove she is missing cold case...
Woman says she has DNA to prove she is Virginia girl missing 21 years
Officers respond to Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday amid an active...
Student taken into custody hours after Texas school shooting; 4 hurt

Latest News

Homewood Fire Dept. on water rescues
Homewood Fire Dept. on water rescues
Maurice Emmitt Stollenwerck
UPDATE: Missing Birmingham man found safe
Gabby Petito STILL
Timeline: No campsite found, according to police
Those living in the Green Park South Neighborhood in Pelham spent the day cleaning up after...
Pelham man feared his home would be washed out by flooding