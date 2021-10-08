Jefferson County EMA working to assess flood damage

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County leaders are working to evaluate the damage after Wednesday night’s flooding.

Jefferson County EMA Director Jim Coker said each city in the county is working to assess how many homes, cars, and businesses were damaged by the flood waters and they will send those numbers to the EMA on Friday.

Coker said this will give them a better idea of how bad damage is and if the county needs federal financial assistance, but he said the county has to reach a certain dollar amount in damage and most assistance only covers uninsured damage.

After the EMA gets each city’s numbers, crews will visit each property, assessing damage and taking photos for the state’s damage database.

Coker said eastern and western parts of the county were not hit as hard as southern areas.

“If it was your property or your car, your family that was affected, then it was horrible,” Coker said. “It was not in every corner of the county, but it was enough across Jefferson County that it made a tremendous impact on the county itself.”

If your home, car, or business was damaged from the flood waters, Coker said you can reach out to the county EMA or your city to be added to the damages list.

