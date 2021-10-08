LawCall
Heart Gallery Alabama: Quinterrious

By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Quinterrious, born January 2007, enjoys shopping, eating and playing video games.

His favorite subject in school is science.

Heart Gallery Alabama’s (HGA) mission is raising awareness, educating the public and finding forever families for children in foster care in Alabama.

Heart Gallery fulfills its mission through partnerships with award-winning, professional photographers who donate their time and expertise to capture each child’s individual spirit.

Every child needs a loving, supportive family to help them become a successful and happy adult. HGA hopes that promoting the adoption of these children will be successful, so their dreams of being part of a family can become a reality.

WBRC FOX6 is a proud supporter of Heart Gallery Alabama. To find out more details about foster care adoption, visit HeartGalleryAlabama.com.

