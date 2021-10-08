First Alert for patchy AM fog; Staying mostly dry Friday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Friday! The great news today is that we are not under a flash flood watch. Rain has moved out of here and we should remain mostly dry. We are starting out the day with temperatures in the 50s in northwest Alabama with the rest of Central Alabama in the low to mid 60s. I do want to give everyone a first alert for the potential to see patchy fog this morning. A dense fog advisory is out for north Alabama and it includes Cullman county. It is set to expire at 9 AM. Visibility along and north of I-20/59 could be reduced to a quarter of a mile or less. Just slow down and make sure you use your low beams if you encounter dense fog. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us dry with a few clouds around. All of the heavy rain is now to our east in parts of Georgia where flash flooding is occurring. Temperatures this afternoon should trend above average. Highs are normally in the upper 70s. We’ll likely end up in the upper 70s by noon. Plan for a high temperature to climb near 83°F this afternoon with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the north at 5-10 mph. It’ll be warm, but it shouldn’t feel too bad. A stray shower is possible in far east Alabama this morning and into the early afternoon hours, but I doubt we’ll have any issues here as slightly drier air filters in. If you have any evening plans, temperatures are forecast to cool into the lower 70s with a mostly clear sky by 7 PM. Weather should be great for high school football. Temperatures are forecast to cool into the upper 60s by 9-10 PM this evening.

Warm Weather this Weekend: The weekend forecast is looking dry and very nice! Temperatures will trend five degrees above average with morning temperatures in the low to mid 60s and highs in the mid 80s. There’s a chance we could see some patchy fog Saturday morning, but any fog that forms should dissipate by 9 AM. Plan for a partly cloudy sky Saturday with clouds increasing Saturday night. Sunday may start off with some cloud cover, but we should see clouds clear out giving way to a mostly sunny sky. Weather is looking great if you plan on attending the Oak Grove Fall Festival Saturday. Just make sure you grab the sunscreen, hat, and sunglasses. It’ll be a warm afternoon.

College Football Forecasts: UAB plays at Protective Stadium Saturday afternoon. It’ll be a warm afternoon for football, but the weather should remain quiet. Plan for kickoff temperatures in the low to mid 80s. Temperatures should cool into the upper 70s by the end of the game. The Morehouse and Tuskegee Classic is Saturday evening in Birmingham. Forecast is calling for a partly cloudy sky with temperatures in the 70s. Auburn’s forecast will be similar to the UAB game with kickoff temperatures in the low to mid 80s. Plan for a mostly sunny sky and warm conditions. Alabama will travel out to College Station, TX for kickoff Saturday evening. Temperatures will start in the low to mid 80s and cool into the 70s with a clear sky. Weather is looking great for college football!

Next Big Thing: The next big thing is the likelihood of seeing above average temperatures going into the middle of October. We will likely see highs in the mid 80s for most of next week with overnight lows in the mid 60s. Normally we should see highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid 50s. The good news is that we will be able to dry out. Most of next week is looking dry. A weak cold front will try to move into our area next Tuesday. I’ll hold on to a small rain chance for northwest Alabama, but it looks like the majority of us will stay dry. Our next rain chance may not occur until next Friday or Saturday. Models are hinting that a significant cold front could move into our area giving us rain Saturday and a big drop in temperatures next weekend. We could end up with highs back into the 70s and lows in the 40s and 50s. It’s still far out, so the forecast could easily change.

Tropical Update: The tropics remain quiet. We continue to watch a disturbance off the coast of South Carolina that has a low chance to develop over the next couple of days. It will bring some rain to coastal South Carolina and North Carolina this weekend. It will likely remain off the east coast and be swept into the northern Atlantic next week. The rest of the Atlantic is forecast to remain quiet for the next five days. Hurricane season officially ends on November 30th.

