Deputies make arrest, find ICE and cocaine

Ice and Cocaine seized
Ice and Cocaine seized(Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
JEFFERSON Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office’s Vice and Narcotics Units said they found ICE and cocaine when they stopped a man who had been under surveillance for possible drug trafficking activity.

On Thursday, October 7 setectives, assisted by Star-1 made the traffic stop which they said yielded 84.40 grams of ICE (methamphetamine), 14.97 grams of cocaine, as well as marijuana and hydrocodone pills.

Otis Donxreal Maddox was charged with two counts of trafficking, possession with the intent to distribute, possession of marijuana first degree and unlawful possession of controlled substances.

Otis Donxreal Maddox
Otis Donxreal Maddox(Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)

Maddox was placed in the Jefferson County Jail in Birmingham. He has been released on bond.

If you know of illegal drug activity in Jefferson County, you can send an anonymous tip on our website at www.jeffcosheriffal.com.  You may also call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

