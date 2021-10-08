LawCall
Cherokee Co. man arrested for domestic violence following standoff with police

Chad Blalock.
Chad Blalock.(Source: Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Cherokee County deputies and Leesburg Police responded to a domestic violence call at a residence on County Road 44 in the Hopewell community on Thursday evening.

According to Sheriff Jeff Shaver, law enforcement officers encountered a man armed with a shotgun when they arrived on the scene, and the man ran into the residence.

Shaver said the suspect, who was identified as 44-year-old Chad Blalock, used a knife to cut his girlfriend and strangled her during the altercation.

Eventually Blalock came out of the residence again, still armed with a shotgun.

According to Chief Deputy Josh Summerford, members of the Sheriff’s Office Emergency Response Team (ERT) used less-than-lethal munitions to stop the suspect when he refused commands to put down the shotgun and advanced toward deputies.

The suspect was transported by EMS to Floyd Regional Medical Center where he was treated for his injuries and released into the custody of the sheriff’s office.

Police say as part of normal sheriff’s office protocol, the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office was requested to conduct an administrative investigation.

Authorities say Blalock was booked into the Cherokee County Detention Center on charges of second-degree domestic violence, domestic violence by strangulation and resisting arrest.

