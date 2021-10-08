LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama hosts diversity summit

By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama is hosting an upcoming event to help employers and business leaders promote growth through diversity.

“It’s about bringing people together from different interests and helping them to focus and come together, and in this case that thing is growth and opportunity,” according to Mildred Black. Black is Chairperson of the Diverse Business Council within the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama.

The theme of this year’s 7th annual diversity summit will be magnifying diversity.

“When we come together and have meetings around these topics then we’re able to learn together and hopefully take it to the next level,” Black continued.

The summit also offers the chance for minority business owners to talk about the challenges of starting a business and what works for them going forward. Black hopes the summit helps educate employers and employees about what diversity means, what it can look like and how it can help their workplace.

“Diverse business in West Alabama can self-identify as diverse businesses making it easier for those who are purchasing and providing services and products to locate those businesses and be intent about doing business with them. That’s the environment that we want to create here,” Black added.

The diversity summit takes place on October 14th. You can register by clicking here. There is a $35 fee.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hoover rescue working to locate vehicle with 2 occupants swept away in flood waters
Bodies of two 23 year olds recovered after their car was swept away by floodwaters in Hoover
2 women killed in accident on I-459
UPDATE: 2 women killed in accident on I-459 NB identified
Vehicle involved in Wednesday's flash flooding death of a 4-year-old
Two deaths reported following flash flooding in Marshall County
One person shot in Fairfield
UPDATE: Toddler shot in Fairfield in stable condition
BFRS crews, BPD officers save woman from car in floodwaters
Woman pulled from floodwaters, revived in Birmingham

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
West Alabama Chamber to host business diversity summit Oct. 14
A police car.
UPDATE: Authorities identify suspects in Jefferson County homicide.
Source: WBRC video
Green Valley residents upset over flooding concerns
Northbound traffic is delayed for miles, as seen from this ALDOT camera, located at mile marker...
Road rage with off-duty officer reportedly started I-65 chase, standoff near Clanton