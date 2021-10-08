Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama hosts diversity summit

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama is hosting an upcoming event to help employers and business leaders promote growth through diversity.

“It’s about bringing people together from different interests and helping them to focus and come together, and in this case that thing is growth and opportunity,” according to Mildred Black. Black is Chairperson of the Diverse Business Council within the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama.

The theme of this year’s 7th annual diversity summit will be magnifying diversity.

“When we come together and have meetings around these topics then we’re able to learn together and hopefully take it to the next level,” Black continued.

The summit also offers the chance for minority business owners to talk about the challenges of starting a business and what works for them going forward. Black hopes the summit helps educate employers and employees about what diversity means, what it can look like and how it can help their workplace.

“Diverse business in West Alabama can self-identify as diverse businesses making it easier for those who are purchasing and providing services and products to locate those businesses and be intent about doing business with them. That’s the environment that we want to create here,” Black added.

The diversity summit takes place on October 14th. You can register by clicking here. There is a $35 fee.

