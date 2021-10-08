LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Birmingham Sgt. Wytasha Carter, killed in line of duty, honored with Medal of Honor

(WBRC FOX 6)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department honored Sgt. Wytasha Carter Thursday for his exceptional police actions, and the outstanding act of heroism in the line of duty, on January 13, 2019, in which he sacrificed his life.

On January 13, 2019, Sergeant Wytasha Carter was killed while investigating car burglaries. Carter, along with other officers, encountered a man breaking into cars and a physical altercation ensued. Gunfire erupted as the suspect fired his weapon several times. Sergeant Carter was fatally wounded.

From Birmingham Police: He (Carter) was the true representation of leadership and fidelity to his loved ones and the Birmingham Police Department. We pay tribute to the life and legacy of Sergeant Carter with the Medal of Honor.

(Source: WBRC)

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hoover rescue working to locate vehicle with 2 occupants swept away in flood waters
Bodies of two 23 year olds recovered after their car was swept away by floodwaters in Hoover
2 women killed in accident on I-459
UPDATE: 2 women killed in accident on I-459 NB identified
Vehicle involved in Wednesday's flash flooding death of a 4-year-old
Two deaths reported following flash flooding in Marshall County
One person shot in Fairfield
UPDATE: Toddler shot in Fairfield in stable condition
BFRS crews, BPD officers save woman from car in floodwaters
Woman pulled from floodwaters, revived in Birmingham

Latest News

Jonas Brothers concert canceled because of flooding at Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
Ice and Cocaine seized
Deputies make arrest, find ICE and cocaine
Since he was a boy, JT Shoemaker has loved automobiles of all kinds. Now, in his final days,...
‘This is his lifelong love’: Cruisers wanted to drive past home of dying 94-year-old car enthusiast
Police tape has been placed around Bama gas station on Center Point Parkway.
Shooting victim dies at Center Point gas station, man charged with capital murder