Birmingham Sgt. Wytasha Carter, killed in line of duty, honored with Medal of Honor

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department honored Sgt. Wytasha Carter Thursday for his exceptional police actions, and the outstanding act of heroism in the line of duty, on January 13, 2019, in which he sacrificed his life.

On January 13, 2019, Sergeant Wytasha Carter was killed while investigating car burglaries. Carter, along with other officers, encountered a man breaking into cars and a physical altercation ensued. Gunfire erupted as the suspect fired his weapon several times. Sergeant Carter was fatally wounded.

From Birmingham Police: He (Carter) was the true representation of leadership and fidelity to his loved ones and the Birmingham Police Department. We pay tribute to the life and legacy of Sergeant Carter with the Medal of Honor.

(Source: WBRC)

