LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Alabama Fire College adding more names to Fallen Firefighter Memorial

By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Fire College is inviting the public to a memorial ceremony Saturday morning in Tuscaloosa.

Twenty-nine more names are being added to the monuments that make up the Alabama Fallen Firefighter Memorial. The memorial was built in 2008.

More than 200 names of Alabama firefighters who died in the line of duty and or through ailments or injuries related to the job appear on stone monuments there.

“Having done this for several years now, I know some of the stories. You go over to one of the monuments, you’ll see a name, Elizabeth Diane Childers. And her last act as a firefighter in North Alabama was to hand her granddaughter out a window and save her life in a house fire,” explained Reid Vaughan, the Secretary Treasurer Alabama Joint Fire Council.

The ceremony will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday morning at the Alabama Fire College in Tuscaloosa. It’s across the street from 2501 Phoenix Drive.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hoover rescue working to locate vehicle with 2 occupants swept away in flood waters
Bodies of two 23 year olds recovered after their car was swept away by floodwaters in Hoover
2 women killed in accident on I-459
UPDATE: 2 women killed in accident on I-459 NB identified
Vehicle involved in Wednesday's flash flooding death of a 4-year-old
Two deaths reported following flash flooding in Marshall County
One person shot in Fairfield
UPDATE: Toddler shot in Fairfield in stable condition
BFRS crews, BPD officers save woman from car in floodwaters
Woman pulled from floodwaters, revived in Birmingham

Latest News

Alabama Fallen Fire Fighter Memorial
Alabama Fallen Firefighter Memorial
The Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama is hosting an upcoming event to help employers and...
Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama hosts diversity summit
Source: WBRC video
West Alabama Chamber to host business diversity summit Oct. 14
A police car.
UPDATE: Authorities identify suspects in Jefferson County homicide.