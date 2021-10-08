Alabama Fire College adding more names to Fallen Firefighter Memorial

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Fire College is inviting the public to a memorial ceremony Saturday morning in Tuscaloosa.

Twenty-nine more names are being added to the monuments that make up the Alabama Fallen Firefighter Memorial. The memorial was built in 2008.

More than 200 names of Alabama firefighters who died in the line of duty and or through ailments or injuries related to the job appear on stone monuments there.

“Having done this for several years now, I know some of the stories. You go over to one of the monuments, you’ll see a name, Elizabeth Diane Childers. And her last act as a firefighter in North Alabama was to hand her granddaughter out a window and save her life in a house fire,” explained Reid Vaughan, the Secretary Treasurer Alabama Joint Fire Council.

The ceremony will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday morning at the Alabama Fire College in Tuscaloosa. It’s across the street from 2501 Phoenix Drive.

