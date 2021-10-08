LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

After dog bodies found, Zachary officer placed on leave

After dog bodies found, Zachary officer placed on leave
After dog bodies found, Zachary officer placed on leave(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Zachary Police Department officer Ashton Blount has been placed on leave with pay and charged with felony animal cruelty, officials tell WAFB.

A police department official tells WAFB Blount has served with the department for 2 years.

Other officials with knowledge of the investigation say deputies discovered two dog carcasses at a rental home occupied by Blount Tuesday, October 5th, while investigating reports of damaged property.

Detectives interviewed Blount, who told them he left the property in July and turned over 9 dogs to LSU’s animal shelter, the official said.

However detectives later reported that they were only able to verify Blount brought 7 dogs to the shelter, WAFB was told.

Officials said Blount was issued a summons for the felony charge instead of being booked into jail because of transportation limitations.

Zachary police chief David McDavid said he was “disappointed” to hear about the case and allegations against Blount.

McDavid says he is awaiting the findings of the investigation into the claims.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hoover rescue working to locate vehicle with 2 occupants swept away in flood waters
Bodies of two 23 year olds recovered after their car was swept away by floodwaters in Hoover
2 women killed in accident on I-459
UPDATE: 2 women killed in accident on I-459 NB identified
Vehicle involved in Wednesday's flash flooding death of a 4-year-old
Two deaths reported following flash flooding in Marshall County
One person shot in Fairfield
UPDATE: Toddler shot in Fairfield in stable condition
BFRS crews, BPD officers save woman from car in floodwaters
Woman pulled from floodwaters, revived in Birmingham

Latest News

Alabama Fire College holding memorial service
Alabama Fire College adding more names to Fallen Firefighter Memorial
Alabama Fallen Fire Fighter Memorial
Alabama Fallen Firefighter Memorial
The Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama is hosting an upcoming event to help employers and...
Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama hosts diversity summit
Source: WBRC video
West Alabama Chamber to host business diversity summit Oct. 14
A police car.
UPDATE: Authorities identify suspects in Jefferson County homicide.