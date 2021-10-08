LawCall
1 in 330 people have died from COVID-19 since pandemic began

Dr. Scott Harris said the good news is we have seen a recent decline in COVID-19 numbers.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said even though COVID-19 numbers are in a recent decline in Alabama, we have unfortunately not seen a change in the number of deaths.

Harris said the state has had declines in the number of COVID-19 cases and a slight decline in the number of hospital numbers.

Since the pandemic began, more than 14,700 people have died from COVID-19. Harris said that number means 1 in 330 people have died from COVID-19.

The state has now surpassed the two million mark for number of people fully vaccinated.

Harris said the next step will be finding out about the pediatric dose and Pfizer’s request for vaccine approval for 5-11 year olds.

Harris wanted to remind people that if they get their first vaccine right now they will be fully vaccinated by the holidays.

Dr. Harris said healthcare workers have given about 84,000 third doses or booster shots over past the few weeks.

“The very best way we know to end the pandemic is for people to get vaccinated,” Harris said.

Dr. Harris said the state is waiting on more guidance about a new Merck oral antiviral medication called Molnupiravir. Harris said it’s somewhat similar to remdesivir. The pill is taken by people in an outpatient setting, and Harris said it seems to do well against the COVID virus. Harris said state health leaders are trying to figure out how it will be distributed. Harris said it is a scarce resource.

Three National Guard terms are working in Alabama assisting with hospitals and COVID care. The teams are in Monroe, Pike and Marengo counties. The state also has two monoclonal teams: one at St. Vincent’s in St. Clair County and one at Jackson Hospital.

