LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Young Tuscaloosa chef and cooking sensation loses battle with cancer

By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - 17 year old Fuller Goldsmith lost his battle with cancer Tuesday.

The Tuscaloosa teen rose to fame over the years living out his dream learning to cook and becoming a chef. Goldsmith was diagnosed with cancer at the age of four. After turning 14, he went on to star in and eventually win “Chopped Junior”, a cooking competition on Food Network.

Before hitting it big on the small screen, Fuller also expressed his love for cooking at Tuscaloosa-area restaurants like Southern Ale House. Brett Garner, the Executive Chef for Southern Ale House, told WBRC that Fuller’s mother contacted him Tuesday to inform them of his death. Garner considered Fuller like a younger brother and an inspiration. “He was Tuscaloosa’s own. And there’s a lot of restaurants here that helped him grow, helped him be a part of that. Helped him be a part of our community. And it’s one of those things where he gave everybody more than anything we could give him,” Garner explained.

We’ll update you when funeral arrangements for Fuller Goldsmith have been finalized.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two women were killed in a crash in Fultondale Tuesday morning.
UPDATE: 2 women killed in Fultondale crash identified
Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old mother of two, died from what her obituary says was...
Mother of 2 dies from blood clots after getting COVID-19 vaccine
Officers respond to Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday amid an active...
Student taken into custody hours after Texas school shooting; 4 hurt
Auburn woman charged in FBC Montgomery arson.
Montgomery County DA urges bond increase for church arson suspect
Tornado watch issued for several counties through 10PM
FIRST ALERT: Tornado watch issued for several counties through 10 p.m.

Latest News

Curtis Lee Johnson
Centre man sentenced to 238 years in sexual abuse case
Crime scene tape surrounds a Selma apartment complex where a bomb exploded early Wednesday...
Bomb filled with nails explodes at Selma housing complex
Celebrity teen chef passes away
Celebrity teen chef passes away
State vaccinations hit two million
State vaccinations hit two million