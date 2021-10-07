Young Tuscaloosa chef and cooking sensation loses battle with cancer

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - 17 year old Fuller Goldsmith lost his battle with cancer Tuesday.

The Tuscaloosa teen rose to fame over the years living out his dream learning to cook and becoming a chef. Goldsmith was diagnosed with cancer at the age of four. After turning 14, he went on to star in and eventually win “Chopped Junior”, a cooking competition on Food Network.

Before hitting it big on the small screen, Fuller also expressed his love for cooking at Tuscaloosa-area restaurants like Southern Ale House. Brett Garner, the Executive Chef for Southern Ale House, told WBRC that Fuller’s mother contacted him Tuesday to inform them of his death. Garner considered Fuller like a younger brother and an inspiration. “He was Tuscaloosa’s own. And there’s a lot of restaurants here that helped him grow, helped him be a part of that. Helped him be a part of our community. And it’s one of those things where he gave everybody more than anything we could give him,” Garner explained.

We’ll update you when funeral arrangements for Fuller Goldsmith have been finalized.

