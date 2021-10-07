LawCall
Woman pulled from floodwaters, revived in Birmingham

By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 9:40 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire Rescue crews said a woman pulled from a car that was submerged in floodwaters, was alert and conscious Wednesday night after they were able to perform CPR on her.

Two Birmingham Police Department officers arrived on the scene at 15th Avenue and 28th Street prior to BFRS and immediately went into rescue mode.

The officers went underwater to pull the unresponsive woman from the car.

BFRS crews performed CPR, and because of their heroic efforts, the woman was fully revived.

BFRS made a total of 16 water rescues during the rain and flooding event.

Birmingham Fire Rescue released this statement: “While the professionalism displayed by our Public Safety Personnel is to be commended, it is underscored by the need to remind our citizens of the grave danger that they put themselves and our First Responders in by trying to navigate floodwaters.”

