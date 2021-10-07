LawCall
The Wenonah High School Band comeback

By Sheldon Haygood
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 4:14 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - What a difference nine weeks makes when talking about the Wenonah High School Mighty Marching Dragons band.

At the start of school just 13 members were signed up for band, now the group is close to 75 strong.

”We went out and signed kids up for band,” said Dewayne Moore, the Wenonah band director. “We have taught them to play and march and everyone with this band deserves recognition and appreciation with what it has accomplished so far.”

Moore, in his 26 years as the Wenonah band director, is pushing his squad hard as it performs at halftime of football games to a show called “On the Comeback.”

The band plays three songs, “Sunshine” by DJ Khalid, followed up with Luther Vandross’ “Never Too Much,” and Bruno Mars’ “Locked Out of Heaven.”

The Mighty Marching Dragons will be showcased Friday at 10:25PM as the Sideline Band of the Week on WBRC FOX6.

