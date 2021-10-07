LawCall
Twitch confirms major data breach

Twitch confirmed a major data breach and said it's working to determine the extent of the...
Twitch confirmed a major data breach and said it's working to determine the extent of the problem.(CNN, file photo)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - The game-streaming service Twitch says it experienced a major data breach.

In a tweet, the company says it’s still working to figure out the extent of the problem.

Twitch pays streamers for their games.

Some users said the leaked information accurately shows how much they receive.

Amazon owns Twitch, and the platform has tens of millions of users.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

