Tuscaloosa man hosting fundraiser to help people like him

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A young man with a disability is using his story of resilience to inspire others and give back. He’s also having a special fundraiser Friday to help people just like him.

WBRC visited 21-year-old Hank Poore earlier this week at one of his jobs in Tuscaloosa.

Poore has cerebral palsy, but that doesn’t stop him from getting around just fine and working hard. “Please take your food off my tray and put your number on my tray. Thank you enjoy your meal,” said Poore. Poore has been blessed to get a power wheelchair that works well for him so he can do normal things like everyone else.

He’s able to serve at Heritage House and Urban Cookhouse, where he works, and he also does fun outdoor activities. Hank and his mom, Cathy Poore, both serve as directors for the Hank Poore Foundation.

They are hosting an Ale on Wheels event Friday to help reach their goal of building a more inclusive Tuscaloosa with resources and accommodations for people like Hank.

“I would say that what makes me unique is that I’m very determined to figure out how to make myself involved with my community and make friends with people of many different backgrounds,” said Hank Poore, Hank Poore Foundation director.

“He’s met people that have enriched his life. And just the quality of life has skyrocketed, so we just really do want to help others have that same opportunity,” said Cathy Poore, Hank’s mom. Ale on Wheels will have live music, food trucks and fun tomorrow Friday night at 6 p.m. at the Buddy Powell Pavilion.

Some of the money raised will go towards the Hank Poore Foundation to help people with disabilities buy equipment like Hank’s, to live their best life, too.

Here’s a link if you want to buy tickets. https://hankpoorefoundation.org/event/ale-wheels/

For more information on Hank’s mission and story click here https://hankpoorefoundation.org/

