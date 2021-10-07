LawCall
Stillman College hosts flu vaccine clinic

By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 8:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Stillman College has been focused on coronavirus since the pandemic started, but that is not only health issue administrators want to protect people from.

The school hosted a flu clinic there Wednesday morning. It partnered with Walgreens, which brought people there to administer flu shots to faculty, students and staff.

The shots were free and optional. The Vice President for student affairs says the college considers health vital for student success. They decided to arrange the flu vaccination clinic since this time of year is considered the beginning of flu season.

“We have a responsibility, not only to the city of Tuscaloosa, but most importantly, we have a responsibility to our students. So it’s our aim to make sure that they are healthy and they have access to things like COVID testing and flu vaccine,” according to Dr. Tyshawn Gardner, Stillman College VP for Student Affairs.

Stillman has also partnered with other groups this year like ADPH, Five Horizons and Whatley Health Service to provide health information, testing and vaccination services to those on campus.

