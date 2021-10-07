Roads reopen, couple okay after cars partially submerged in flooding on Highway 119

PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A distraught couple is fortunate to be alive.

This video was shot right after they had to abandon their car in front of Taco Bell on Highway 119 in Pelham.

They tried to drive through a flooded area that already had partially-submerged cars.

They were okay.

The Pelham Police Department updated road conditions Thursday morning.

3:15AM UPDATE:

-Hwy 31 is passable

-State Park Rd. is passable

-Hwy 119 is still heavily flooded, but water is receding. One lane is open in each direction.

-Hwy 52 West is still flooded between I65 and Hwy 31

-Bearden Rd. is blocked by trees & power lines between PHS & Hwy 261 — Pelham Police Dept (@PelhamPoliceAL) October 7, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.