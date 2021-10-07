Roads reopen, couple okay after cars partially submerged in flooding on Highway 119
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 3:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A distraught couple is fortunate to be alive.
This video was shot right after they had to abandon their car in front of Taco Bell on Highway 119 in Pelham.
They tried to drive through a flooded area that already had partially-submerged cars.
They were okay.
The Pelham Police Department updated road conditions Thursday morning.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.