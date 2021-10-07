Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Lewis Barber!

Lewis is a senior at Haleyville High School with a 4.43 GPA. He is a member of the National Honor Society, Captain of the Track team and a state high jump champion. Outside of school, he gives back through church involvement and serves as a Salvation Army Bell Ringer. Lewis plans to further his track career at Mississippi State University while studying electrical engineering.

Lewis, congratulations on all you do, and for being this week’s Rising Star.

To learn more about the WBRC FOX6 Rising Star program, sponsored by America’s First Federal Credit Union, and how to nominate an outstanding student in your community, click here.

