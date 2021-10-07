LawCall
Police: Student attacks disabled Louisiana high school teacher in apparent TikTok challenge

By Jesse Brooks and Gray News Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COVINGTON, La. (WVUE/Gray News) - Police say a viral TikTok challenge may be the reason why a student was jailed and charged with a felony in an attack on a teacher.

Covington police say Larianna Jackson, 18, was arrested for the attack on the physically disabled teacher in a classroom on Wednesday, WVUE reports.

Officers responded to Covington High School after the dismissal bell rang after receiving reports that Jackson attacked the 64-year-old.

They obtained video from a student’s cellphone showing the attack. Jackson was charged with battery of a school teacher and transported to jail.

The teacher was taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries sustained in the attack.

Investigators suspect Jackson may have been prompted by a viral TikTok challenge where students are damaging school property and attacking teachers.

