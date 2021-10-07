People evacuate following flooding at Homewood apartment complex
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 2:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - Homewood Fire issued a voluntary full evacuation at the Crescent at Lakeshore Apartments because of major flooding Wednesday night.
Many families decided to leave.
Teresa has lived at the Crescent at Lakeshore for 17 years. She says she moved here for the school system but is frustrated with what she calls ongoing flooding issues.
She said her family left Wednesday night for safety.
