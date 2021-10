PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Pelham Fire Department is trying to find the owners of a dog found during the flooding Wednesday night.

He was found along Hwy 261 near Station 4. The dog is currently at Station 2.

Please call the Pelham Fire Department at 205-620-6500 if you have any information.

