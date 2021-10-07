LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Justice Department lawsuit against Ala. state prison system moving forward

By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - Despite the newly passed prison construction bills, the Justice Department’s lawsuit against the state’s prison system is moving forward.

Attorneys were in court today to discuss scheduling and how to exchange what’s expected to volumes of evidence in this case.

Last year, the Department of Justice (DOJ) sued the state’s corrections system, alleging the Alabama Department of Corrections is violating prisoners’ eighth amendment rights.

DOJ is expected to file an amended complaint by mid-November. It will go into greater detail about the alleged civil rights violations. The litigation could result in the federal government taking over the state’s prison system.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hoover rescue working to locate vehicle with 2 occupants swept away in flood waters
Bodies of two 23 year olds recovered after their car was swept away by floodwaters in Hoover
Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old mother of two, died from what her obituary says was...
Mother of 2 dies from blood clots after getting COVID-19 vaccine
Tornado watch issued for several counties through 10PM
Flash flooding in parts of the area, chance for rain and storms continues overnight
Officers respond to Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday amid an active...
Student taken into custody hours after Texas school shooting; 4 hurt
‘I am Brittany Renee Williams’: Woman says she has DNA to prove she is missing cold case...
Woman says she has DNA to prove she is Virginia girl missing 21 years

Latest News

Homewood Fire Dept. on water rescues
Homewood Fire Dept. on water rescues
Maurice Emmitt Stollenwerck
Birmingham Police issue Critical Missing Person Investigation
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
ADPH: More than 805K positive COVID cases as Delta variant increases
Flash Flood Watch.
FIRST ALERT: Flash flood threat will be ending for our area, but visibility issues return as fog develops overnight