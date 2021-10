BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - An overturned vehicle is causing major delays on I-459 Thursday morning.

The northbound lane is closed from Exit 6 at Morgan Rd. to Exit 10 at Hwy 150.

Traffic is being diverted at exit 1.

9:45AM: *FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC* LIVE LOOK at I-459 NB from Pocahontas Rd camera. Traffic at a standstill! I-459 NB shutdown from Morgan Rd to Hwy 150! #wbrctraffic pic.twitter.com/UFGoFymoW8 — Toi Thornton (@toitravthorntv) October 7, 2021

Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.