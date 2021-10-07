Hoover Fire working to locate vehicle swept away in floodwaters with 2 people inside
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 7:44 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - A search and rescue effort is underway in Hoover after a vehicle with two people inside was swept away in flood waters Wednesday night.
Crews are searching the area of 1100 block of Riverchase Parkway West.
According to officials, the search has been ongoing since last night. Neither the vehicle or the occupants have ben located. The vehicle is presumed to be submerged.
This is a developing story. Please check back from updates.
