Four tips to help you drive like a pro in foggy weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After a night of heavy rainfall a dense fog has settled over West Alabama.

The city skyline was barely visible from the atop Red Mountain and that kind of visibility will certainly impact your drive. Here are a couple of tips courtesy of Tuscaloosa EMA to keep you safe on the roads!

Turn Your Lights On

Slow Down

Watch the Lines

Don’t Stop on the Road

