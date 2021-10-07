LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Four tips to help you drive like a pro in foggy weather

Dense Fog over West Alabama
Dense Fog over West Alabama(wbrc)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After a night of heavy rainfall a dense fog has settled over West Alabama.

The city skyline was barely visible from the atop Red Mountain and that kind of visibility will certainly impact your drive. Here are a couple of tips courtesy of Tuscaloosa EMA to keep you safe on the roads!

  • Turn Your Lights On
  • Slow Down
  • Watch the Lines
  • Don’t Stop on the Road

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old mother of two, died from what her obituary says was...
Mother of 2 dies from blood clots after getting COVID-19 vaccine
Tornado watch issued for several counties through 10PM
Flash flooding in parts of the area, chance for rain and storms continues overnight
Officers respond to Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday amid an active...
Student taken into custody hours after Texas school shooting; 4 hurt
‘I am Brittany Renee Williams’: Woman says she has DNA to prove she is missing cold case...
Woman says she has DNA to prove she is Virginia girl missing 21 years
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol breach can't find former Trump aide Dan...
Jan. 6 committee can’t find former Trump aide to serve him subpoena

Latest News

Homewood Fire Dept. on water rescues
Homewood Fire Dept. on water rescues
BFRS crews, BPD officers save woman from car in floodwaters
Woman pulled from floodwaters, revived in Birmingham
BFRS crews, BPD officers save woman from car in floodwaters
BFRS crews, BPD officers save woman from car in floodwaters
Oak Mountain Amphitheatre Bridge Flooded
Oak Mountain Amphitheatre Bridge Flooded
Child dies following flooding in Arab
Two deaths reported following flash flooding in Marshall County