Four tips to help you drive like a pro in foggy weather
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After a night of heavy rainfall a dense fog has settled over West Alabama.
The city skyline was barely visible from the atop Red Mountain and that kind of visibility will certainly impact your drive. Here are a couple of tips courtesy of Tuscaloosa EMA to keep you safe on the roads!
- Turn Your Lights On
- Slow Down
- Watch the Lines
- Don’t Stop on the Road
